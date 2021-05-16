Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at National Bankshares

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.55.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$39.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$20.13 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

