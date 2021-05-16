Exact Sciences Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.98). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Shares of EXAS opened at $96.74 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.19.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

