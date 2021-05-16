Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report sales of $138.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.50 million to $144.10 million. Everi posted sales of $38.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $561.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.30 million to $576.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $610.47 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $624.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

EVRI opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. Everi has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 3.08.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Everi by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Everi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.