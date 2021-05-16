Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,993. Evergy has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

