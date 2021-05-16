EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 24% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $120,324.35 and approximately $164,401.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00107597 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003110 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.60 or 0.00802654 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.