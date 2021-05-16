Evedo Trading Down 28.9% This Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.73 or 0.01123828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00065281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00114065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00064633 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

