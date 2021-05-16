Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $717.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 54.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $717.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00088743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.49 or 0.01124010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00114821 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00061480 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.