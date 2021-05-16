Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $49.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,164. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $186,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

