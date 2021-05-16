Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:EQC opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

