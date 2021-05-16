Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Emera Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB boosted their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.67.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$56.34 on Friday. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.