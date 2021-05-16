Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equinix by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Equinix by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in Equinix by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $722.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $703.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,870. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

