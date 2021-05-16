EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.81.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE:EQT opened at $21.39 on Thursday. EQT has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in EQT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.