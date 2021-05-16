Enzyme (MLN) Market Cap Tops $179.14 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $179.14 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $99.92 or 0.00211890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01103336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

