Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Raised to $55.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

