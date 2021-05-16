Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Raised to $55.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Shares of NVST stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.
In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
