Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $95.16 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,175 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $95,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.61. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

