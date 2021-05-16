Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $139.41 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 495,573 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $139,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.52 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.95.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

