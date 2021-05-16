Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stryker worth $97,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

