Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 181,299 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $116,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 411,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after acquiring an additional 375,313 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,411 shares of company stock valued at $28,358,009 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

