Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

ET stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

