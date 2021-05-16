Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 747 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

