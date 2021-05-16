Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,506 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

