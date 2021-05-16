Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. Extended Stay America accounts for 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Extended Stay America worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE STAY opened at $19.63 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

