Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.41 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

