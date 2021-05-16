Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 154.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $141.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average of $125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

