Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $368.77 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.58 and a one year high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

