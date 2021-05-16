Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Invests $314,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

ESGV opened at $76.89 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.70 and a one year high of $78.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56.

