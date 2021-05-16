Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 0.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,759,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,401.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

BOND opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $113.22.

