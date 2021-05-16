Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after buying an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after buying an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.