Ellevest Inc. Invests $37,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 419 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Insiders have sold a total of 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.