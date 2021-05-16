Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $4,997,428.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,015.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,240 shares of company stock worth $19,760,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.15. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

