Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Receives GBX 111.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 111.67 ($1.46).

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday.

Elementis stock opened at GBX 147.30 ($1.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £855.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.77. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24.

In related news, insider Christine Soden bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,200 ($31,617.45). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

