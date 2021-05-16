eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Reaches $13.32 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $13.32 million and $1,083.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00644098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

