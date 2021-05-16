E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

EOAN stock opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.19. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

