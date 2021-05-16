E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.03 and a 200 day moving average of €9.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.