DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.45 Million

Analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post sales of $78.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. DZS reported sales of $70.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $334.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $360.44 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $368.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

DZSI stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,365. The company has a market cap of $426.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of DZS by 61.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DZS by 763.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 111,254 shares during the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

