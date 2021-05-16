Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DND. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.20.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$41.10 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$11.25 and a twelve month high of C$53.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.34.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

