Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.30 ($42.71).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €33.90 ($39.88). 129,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.07. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.51 ($22.95) and a fifty-two week high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.