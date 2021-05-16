Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,588,000 after purchasing an additional 85,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.