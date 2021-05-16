Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,627 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of Ducommun worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

DCO opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

