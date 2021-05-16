DuckDaoDime (DDIM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $460,522.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $25.23 or 0.00055861 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $26.32 million and $460,522.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.00476903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.47 or 0.00226879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004969 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.14 or 0.01160486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00040817 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,491,062 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,263 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

