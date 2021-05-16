Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Tops One Day Volume of $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00089387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00482698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00227649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00041010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01157826 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

