Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $25.38 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.