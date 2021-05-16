DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $42.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.12.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.