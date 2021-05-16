DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.50

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $722,430.62 and approximately $14,988.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00103801 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $359.02 or 0.00812939 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002427 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

