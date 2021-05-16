Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

DOV opened at $151.40 on Friday. Dover has a twelve month low of $84.10 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average of $129.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $9,652,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.