Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.05

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 2935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

LPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $623.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,096 shares in the company, valued at $434,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $592,041.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,079.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

