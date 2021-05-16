Dora Factory Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $28.26 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $18.63 or 0.00042301 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00086481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.45 or 0.01088848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00115201 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.