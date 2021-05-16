Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.93.

Shares of DPZ opened at $427.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.