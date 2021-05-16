Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $74.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Docebo has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.02.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

