Diversified LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Diversified LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

